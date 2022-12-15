LAS VEGAS — Montana native Bobby Petrino, formerly head coach at Arkansas and Louisville as well as with the Atlanta Falcons, will be the next offensive coordinator at UNLV, the Las Vegas Sun reported Thursday.
It'll be Petrino's first assistant coaching job since 2002 at Auburn.
Petrino, 61, has been the head coach at Missouri State for the past three seasons. He was head coach twice at Louisville and also at Western Kentucky.
Petrino was born in Lewistown, lived in Butte until fifth grade, graduated from Helena Capital and played quarterback at Carroll College in Helena from 1980-82. His first coaching stint was as a graduate assistant at Carroll in 1983 and then again as offensive coordinator in 1985-86 under his father, Bob Sr.
Petrino also was an assistant at Weber State, Idaho, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Louisville and with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL. As a college head coach his overall record is 137-71, including two FCS playoff losses with Missouri State.
At Louisville, he guided the Cardinals to their only top-10 ranking after a season (2006). He spent one year with the Falcons (2007).
Petrino also took Arkansas to a ranking as high as fifth nationally and their third 11-win season in school history. His time there ended after a motorcycle accident in April 2012 led to the surfacing of his extra-marital affair with an athletic department employee, about which he reportedly misled the school.
Petrino's son Paul is a former head coach at Idaho and a cousin, Mike Petrino, coached Montana Lady Griz basketball.
Missouri State was scheduled to play Montana in 2020, but the Griz season was largely canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
“I think the No. 1 thing I’ve learned is it’s the same game no matter what level you’re at,” Petrino told reporter Frank Gogola of 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian in 2020. “Junior high, high school, small college, major college, the X’s and O’s and how to teach and prepare, it’s the exact same game. The thing that makes it different is the crowds and support of the fans and students.”
