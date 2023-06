College National Finals Rodeo

at Casper, Wyo.

Monday slack

Barrel racing: (first round winners) 1, Taycie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 13.77 seconds. 2, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 13.85. 3, Jaylie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 14.06. 4, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.08. 5, Raven Clagg, University of West Alabama, 14.12. 6, Elie Bard, Gillette Ccollege, 14.14. 7, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 14.25. 8, Emma Norsworthy, University of Wyoming, 14.35.

Bareback: (second round leaders) 1, Sage Allen, College of Southern Idaho, 82 points. 2, Sam Petersen, Clarendon College, 79.5. 3, Kooper Heimburg, Missouri Valley College, 79. 4, Mason Stuller, Western Texas College, 77. (total on two) 1, Allen, 160.5. 2, Kooper Heimburg, Missouri Valley College, 159.5. 3, Petersen, 158. 4, Bryce Eck, Fort Scott Community College, 152.

Tie-down roping: (first round winners) 1, Kincade Henry, Texas A & M University – Commerce, 8.3 seconds. 2, Jacob Walters, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 8.6. 3, (tie) Bode Spring, Montana State University, and Cole Walker, University of Tennessee – Martin, 9.3. 5, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A & M University, 9.7. 6, Ty Christensen, University of Montana – Western, 9.9. 7, Connor Atkinson, Texas A & M University, 10.0. 8, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 10.1.

Breakaway roping: (second round leaders) 1, Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 2.1. 2, (tie) Brooklin Quisenberry, Cal Poly State University, and Meghan McGinley, Montana State University, 2.3.. 4, Kiley Slavin, Garden City Community College, 2.4. (total on two) 1, Haden Thompson, Gillette College, 5.0. 2, Cate Hepper, Montana State University, 5.2. 3, (tie) Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley Community College, and Makayla Farkas, West Hills College, 5.3 each.

Saddle bronc: (second round leaders) 1, Tucker Bourdet, Cuesta College, 79.5 points. 2, Caleb Meeks, Montana State University, 77.5. 3, Lance Gaillard, Tarleton State University, 74.5. 4, Darcy Radel, Western Texas College, 73. (total on two) 1, Tucker Bourdeet, Cuesta College, 157. 2, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 154. 3, Darcy Radel, Western Texas College, 73. 4, Lance Gae Gaillard, Tarleton State University, 153.

Steer wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Cash Robb, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 3.8 seconds. 2, Jude Leonards, McNeese State University, 4.5. 3, Gus Franzen, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 5.2. 4, Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee – Martin, 5.5. 5, Austin Madison, Black Hills State University, 5.6. 6, Colt Honey, Texas Tech University, 5.8. 7, Sherrick Sanborn, New Mexico State University, 5.9. 8, Grant Peterson, Cal Poly State University, 6.2.

Goat tying: (first round winners) 1, Aimee Davis, Cal Poly State University, 5.7 seconds. 2, (tie) Kristin Reaves, Sam Houston State University; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University; Jessica Stevens, Montana State University; and Haiden Thompson, Gillette College; 5.9 each. 6, Parker McIntyre, Panhandle State University, 6.0. 7, Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech University, 6.1. 8, (tie) Heather McLaughlin, University of West Alabama; Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University; and Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College, 6.2.

Bull riding: (second round leaders) 1, Caden Bunch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University 87.5 points. 2, Wyatt Phelps, Sheridan College, 85.5. (overall leaders on one) 1, Bunch, 87.5. 2, Phelps, 85.5. 3, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford Colleege, 79. 4, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 67.

Team roping: 1, Slade Wood, Southwest Texas Junior College, and Logan Moore, Wharton County Junior College, 4.8 seconds. 2, Cobie and Cole Dodds, Feather River College, 6.0. 3, Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State University and Cutter Pake Thomison, Western Texas College, 6.2. 4, Drew Tilton, Cal Poly State University and Paden Prior, Chico College, 6.5. 5, Ty Johnson, Texas A & M University Commerce and Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 6.6. 6, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M University and Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 6.7. 7, Jace Hanks, and Wyatt Ahlstrom Utah Valley University, 6.8. 8, (tie) Cam Schroeder, Iowa Central Community College and Trey Frank, South Dakota State University; Cannon Smith, University of Tennessee – Martin, and Chase Graves, University of West Alabama; and Logan Graham, Southern Arkansas University and Cole Walker, University of Tennessee – Martin, 7.8 seconds each.