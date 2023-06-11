College National Finals Rodeo
Bulls Broncs and Breakaway
at Casper, Wyo.
Sunday
Breakaway roping: 1, (tie) Maggie Usher, Cal Poly State University; Tyree Cochrane, Cal Poly State University; Sydney Theobald, Black Hills State University; and Zoie Bedke Idaho State University; 2.4. 5, (tie) Makayla Farkas, West Hills University; Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley Community College; Alli Masters, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; Madison Bean, South Plains College; and Rylee George, Texas A & M University-Commerce; 2.5 each.
Bareback: 1, Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, 81.5. 2, Kooper Heimburg, Missouri Valley College, 80.5. 3, Luke Thrash, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 80. 4, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University, 79. 5, (tie) Sam Petersen, Clarendon College and Sage Allen College of Southern Idaho, 78.5 each. 7, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 77.5. 8, Wyatt Wood, Cal Poly State University, 76.5.
Saddle bronc: 1, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly State University, 84. 2, Shea Fournier, McNeece State University, 82.5. 3, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 81.5. 4, Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 81. 5, Darcy Radel, Western Texas College, 80. 5. 6, (tie) Cauy Masters, Clarendon College, and Isaac Richard, McNeece State University, 79 each. 8, Lance Gaillard, Tarleton State University, 78.5
Bull riding: 1, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 79. 2, Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 69.