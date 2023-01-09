PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday

Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.

The record came in Saturday’s 73-52 win at Simon Fraser where Bah went 7 for 7 from long-range, tying the record for three-pointers made without a miss set by Alaska’s Brad Oleson in 2004 and equaled by Western Washington’s John Allen in 2011.

Bah led all scorers in the game with 23 points, which included 8 of 12 from the field.

He opened the week with a 12-point performance in Thursday’s 80-76 win at Western Washington where he went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The wins helped MSUB move into sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings at 6-0 (12-4 overall).

Tags

Load comments