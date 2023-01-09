PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball player of the week on Monday
Bah was singled out after he averaged 17.5 points per game in 50 minutes off the bench in two games and tied a GNAC single-game record for three-pointers made without a miss.
The record came in Saturday’s 73-52 win at Simon Fraser where Bah went 7 for 7 from long-range, tying the record for three-pointers made without a miss set by Alaska’s Brad Oleson in 2004 and equaled by Western Washington’s John Allen in 2011.
Bah led all scorers in the game with 23 points, which included 8 of 12 from the field.
He opened the week with a 12-point performance in Thursday’s 80-76 win at Western Washington where he went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The wins helped MSUB move into sole possession of first place in the GNAC standings at 6-0 (12-4 overall).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.