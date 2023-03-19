LACEY, Wash. — The Montana State Billings softball team won the second game of a doubleheader against Saint Martin's University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play to avoid a series sweep Sunday.
SMU won the first game, 7-0, Sunday before the Yellowjackets rallied for a 2-1 win in the nightcap.
The Jackets finished the two-day, four-game series at SMU Softball Field with a 1-3 record and are now 8-15 overall and 2-6 in the GNAC. The Saints improved to 13-6 and 4-2.
In the first contest Sunday, Tia Ridings pitched five innings for SMU and struck out seven batters while allowing both MSUB hits. Chloe Leverington pitched the final two innings, holding MSUB hitless.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first frame in the second contest, MSUB claimed the lead in the third inning by scoring two runs. A Teagan Seeton double scored Lauren Blaschak and then Marin Penney singled to plate the go-ahead run.
The Jackets suffered a pair of losses, 2-1 and 6-2, Saturday at Saint Martin's.
Saints' pitcher Abby Runyon threw a no-hitter in the second game, striking out four and walking three.
MSUB was limited to five hits by Saint Martin's Ridings and Leverington in the opening game.
Jazlyn Kalehuawehe had two of the Yellowjacket hits.
MSUB pitcher Alyssa Etheridge tossed a two-hitter in the opener. She struck out seven and walked four.
Haley Agena had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times in the second contest for Saint Martin's.
MSU Billings will play its home opener March 24 when it hosts Central Washington in a GNAC doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Avitus Group Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.