BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Carroll College split a softball doubleheader Wednesday at Avitus Group Stadium. Carroll won the opener 7-5 and MSUB took the second game by a 10-1 score.

Carroll broke a tie with two runs in the fifth inning of the first game, as Brooke Brewer delivered a two-run single. Jessica Nimmo's RBI double gave the Saints a four-run lead. A two-run home run by MSUB's Leslie Jones in the seventh capped the scoring.

A three-run home run by Sydney Norwood sparked MSUB to a five run lead in the first inning of the second game. Sidney Pollard finished with three RBIs for the Jackets. Kaitlynn Ayers hit a solo home run for Carroll in the fourth.

Yellowjackets pitcher Jenna Kister struck out eight to earn the win.

Tags

Load comments