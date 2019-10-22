BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team completed the season sweep of Rocky Mountain College with four-set victory Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets (7-13) used a balanced offensive attack to win 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15.
MSUB rallied to win in five sets over the Battlin' Bears (16-7) earlier in the season. It is the Yellowjackets first sweep of the intracity series since 2007. It was an exhibition match for Rocky.
Bayli Monck and Maddi Vigil each posted double-doubles for the Yellowjackets. Monck finished with 15 kills, 14 digs and five aces. Her final ace finished the fourth and deciding set.
Vigil had 14 kills and 15 digs. Sklar Reed added 13 kills and Joelle Mahowald had 12. Marissa Logozzo had a match-high 29 digs for MSUB, while Hannah Hashbarger had 53 assists.
Rocky was led by Daniella Russell's 12 kills while Monique Rodriguez had 11. Natalie Hilderman finished with 31 assists and 14 digs. Ayla Embry had a team-best 17 digs the Battlin' Bears.
MSUB returns to GNAC play this week hosting Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon.
Rocky will play at Carroll College on Friday and Montana Western on Saturday in Frontier Conference matches. The Battlin' Bears are unbeaten league play.
