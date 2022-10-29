LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings dropped to 0-15 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Saturday night with a five-set setback against Saint Martins.
The Saints (13-11, 3-11) defeated the Yellowjackets (7-17, 0-15) 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 16-14 after losing the first two sets.
Three St. Martin's players finished with double-digits kills: Tia Allen (15), Emmy Hansen (13) and Jennifer Soha (11).
Allen also recorded 22 digs.
MSUB's Jahsita Fa'aki'i had 13 kills. Teammate Caty Havekost added 11.
Kennedy Juranek supplied 31 digs for the Yellowjackets.
