BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym.

The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. 

Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger  provided MSUB with 24 assists and eight digs. Caty Havekost had 11 kills for the Yellowjackets and Jahsita Fa'ali'i contributed 10 kills and 11 digs.

Hashbarger finished her career fourth in assists for MSUB.

Simon Fraser (13-14, 10-8) got 15 kills and 12 digs from Brooke Dexter.

