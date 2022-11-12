BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its volleyball season on Saturday with a 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15 loss to visiting Simon Fraser at Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 7-20 overall record and 0-18 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger provided MSUB with 24 assists and eight digs. Caty Havekost had 11 kills for the Yellowjackets and Jahsita Fa'ali'i contributed 10 kills and 11 digs.
Hashbarger finished her career fourth in assists for MSUB.
Simon Fraser (13-14, 10-8) got 15 kills and 12 digs from Brooke Dexter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.