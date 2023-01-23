Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday.Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey.She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6 Western Washington University. Nelson also had six assists, four steals and a block.For the week, Nelson averaged 10.5 points and eight rebounds per game to help MSUB go 2-0 and remain in second place in the GNAC standings.The Yellowjacks also beat visiting Simon Fraser 69-67 in overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player Of The Week Basketball Kortney Nelson Msub College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured breaking Montana State Bobcats hold off Montana Grizzlies to earn 1st win in Missoula since 2010 Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood places second overall in his return to the PBR 'That felt so good': Carroll men knock off No. 12-ranked Montana Tech; Carroll women extend win streak over rival Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller Montana State veterans step up big in rivalry game victory at Montana
