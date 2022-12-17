LAS VEGAS — Audrey Robertson's 19 points helped Lubbock Christian University fight off Montana State Billings 60-58 Saturday in women's basketball at the D2 Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena.
Robertson made two key free throws to put Lubbock Christian (8-4) ahead 60-56 with 2:56 to play.
MSUB's final points came on a layup by Cariann Kunkel to make it 60-58 with 1:12 remaining.
The Yellowjackets (11-2) missed a layup to tie the game in the closing seconds.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for MSUB.
The Lady Chaps from the Lone Star Conference have won three NCAA Division II national championships, with the last one coming in 2021.
Lubbock Christian led 19-11 after one quarter and 32-29 at halftime. It was 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.
The Texas team was up by eight (54-46) with seven minutes to play.
Robertson shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 on free throws.
Teammates Maci Maddox (13 points) and Carli Bostwick (11) also scored in double figures. Maddox also had eight rebounds.
MSUB received 13 points from Kortney Nelson, 11 from Kunkel and 10 from Shayla Montague.
Aspen Giese grabbed seven rebounds.
The Yellowjackets shot 33.9%, compared to 41.5% for the Lady Chaps.
This was the third meeting between the two schools. MSUB is 0-3.
