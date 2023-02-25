BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' bid for an outright Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball championship fell by the wayside Saturday night with a 70-61 loss at home to Alaska Anchorage in its regular-season finale. 

The Yellowjackets (20-8, 14-4) went into the game with UAA having already clinched a top-two seed/quarterfinal bye in next week's GNAC postseason tournament.

