NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.
NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the game away with his goal in the 87th minute.
Yellowjacket goaltender Jeremi Campagnolo came up with 11 saves, which ranks as a career high.
The Nighthawks are now 7-3-1 overall and 3-1-0 in league. MSUB dipped to 2-6-1 and 0-3-1.
MSUB will travel to Monmouth, Oregon, to face first-year program Western Oregon University on Saturday.
