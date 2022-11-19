MINOT, N.D. — Carrington Wiggins scored 26 points and Montana State Billings knocked down nine 3-pointers Saturday night in a 76-69 win over Minot State in men's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (4-0) also received 15 points from Bilal Shabazz and 12 from Steven Richardson. Shabazz also had seven rebounds and three steals.
MSUB led 32-25 at halftime. The Yellowjackets led 58-41 in the second half before Minot State went on an 8-0 run to tighten the game.
The Beavers (1-1) were led by the 16 points and six rebounds of Javeon Tolliver.
MSUB shot 9 of 21 from 3-point territory. The Yellowjackets shot 41.8% overall.
