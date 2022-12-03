FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins joined forces for 34 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Alaska 64-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.

Bah finished with 18 points and Wiggins 16 as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 in the GNAC and 6-2 overall. The Nanooks slipped to 1-1 and 4-4.

Steven Richardson has 12 rebounds for MSUB.

The Yellowjackets were up by five, 34-29, at intermission. They led by 13 points, 50-37, with 11:32 to play and never trailed after halftime.

Abdullahl Mohamed led Alaska with 20 points and six rebounds. 

