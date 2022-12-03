FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Abdul Bah and Carrington Wiggins joined forces for 34 points on Saturday night as Montana State Billings beat Alaska 64-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Bah finished with 18 points and Wiggins 16 as the Yellowjackets improved to 2-0 in the GNAC and 6-2 overall. The Nanooks slipped to 1-1 and 4-4.
Steven Richardson has 12 rebounds for MSUB.
The Yellowjackets were up by five, 34-29, at intermission. They led by 13 points, 50-37, with 11:32 to play and never trailed after halftime.
Abdullahl Mohamed led Alaska with 20 points and six rebounds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.