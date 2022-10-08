MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.

Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall, 0-3-2 conference) overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Goals by Enrique Gomez and Alex Grignon put WOU (1-7-2, 0-4-1) ahead by two goals early in the second half.

The Yellowjackets out-shot the Wolves 19-13.

