LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0.
Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets.
Bilal Shabazz had 12 points for MSUB and teammate Emmanuel Ajanaku had 10 rebounds and two blocks.
The Yellowjackets trailed 36-33 at halftime, but they led by nine after an 11-3 run midway through the second half.
MSUB won the rebounding battle, 35-24. Richardson and wiggins had six rebounds apiece.
It was MSUB's first win over a ranked opponent since Dec. 31, 2019 when the Yellowjackets knocked off No. 19 Western Washington 100-93.
MSUB will be playing at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
