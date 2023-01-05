BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Five Montana State Billings players scored points in double figures Thursday night as the visiting Yellowjackets won at Western Washington 80-76 to remain on top of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's men's basketball standings.
MSUB (11-4, 5-0) were led by the 18 points of Carrington Wiggins and the 16 of Emmanuel Ajanaku.
They were followed by Steven Richardson 13, Abdul Bah 12, and Bilal Shabazz 11. Shabazz also had 11 rebounds to go along with his six assists.
The Yellowjackets have won three straight.
The Vikings (9-5, 2-2) received 16 points from Jonathan Ned and 15 points and 11 rebounds from BJ Kolly.
The game was tied 71-71 with 1:59 to play.
Shabazz, Wiggins, Bah and Richardson all made key free throws in the final two minutes to put the Yellowjackets in the lead.
MSUB's final nine points came on free throws.
