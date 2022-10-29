BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored four second-half goals Saturday in overwhelming visiting Western Oregon 5-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.

MSUB received goals from Jeremie Briquet, Trey Draayer, Kanden Beck, Callum Bryan and Pascal Pisarek in improving to 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-2 in conference.

WOU fell to 2-12-2 and 1-9-1.

Gonzalez Guillermo and Bryan also had two assists apiece. Briquet had one assist.

MSUB goaltender Kolten Unrein had two saves on Senior Day.

The Yellowjackets outshot the Wolves 28-7.

In women's play on Yellowjacket Field, MSUB blanked Central Washington University 1-0.

MSUB's Sydney Torres scored the match's lone goal in the 52nd minute. Jackie Sharpe provided the assist.

Tuva Sallvin was the winning goalie with three saves.

The Yellowjackets (3-12-4, 3-9-2) got off 12 shots. The Wildcats (3-11-4, 2-9-3) had six.

