LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings officially opened its men's basketball season Friday afternoon with a 70-65 victory over Holy Names University at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament.
Carrington Wiggins led the way for the Yellowjackets with 16 points and six rebounds. MSUB led by as many as 20 points before Holy Names made a late push to tighten the score.
MSUB's Steven Richardson contributed 14 points and five rebounds. Teammate Bilal Shabazz finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Yellowjackets shot 50% from the field.
They will take on Cal State San Marcos on Saturday morning.
