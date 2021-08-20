BILLINGS — The men's and women's soccer teams from Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will return to the pitch Saturday for exhibition matches against one another Saturday at Herb Klindt Field on Rocky's campus.
The women's match begins at 5 p.m. and the men's match kicks off at 7. It will mark the first fall soccer contests for MSUB in nearly two years. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teams did play each other during an abbreviated season this past spring. MSUB's men beat Rocky 3-2 in the first of two matches. The other meeting was a 0-0 draw. The Yellowjackets prevailed in the lone women's match, beating Rocky 3-0.
MSUB's men were picked fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's 2021 preseason coaches poll. The Yellowjacket women were slotted in a tie for sixth.
Rocky's men were picked second and earned three first-place votes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference's coaches poll. The Battlin' Bears scrimmaged Taylor University of Indiana last week. Taylor won, 2-0.
Rocky's women, picked sixth in the Cascade poll, played an exhibition match against the University of Montana last Sunday in Missoula, losing 9-0.
