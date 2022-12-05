BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak, who was part of a state championship volleyball team for the Broncs this past season, has signed with Montana State Billings of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
The NCAA Division II school also announced the signings Monday of middle blocker Julia Gordon of Farmington, Minnesota, and outside hitter Kenzie Nealon of Richland, Washington.
Kogolshak, a setter, lettered in volleyball four years, playing for Hardin before transferring to Senior in spring 2021. She was an all-conference and all-state player for the Broncs this season.
She was also a state-champion swimmer for Hardin as a sophomore and placed third in wrestling for Senior last season.
"Rylee is an awesome addition to the program," MSUB coach Casey Bonner said in a school press release. "I have watched Rylee develop over the past couple of years, and i think that she adds strength, a high volleyball IQ, and a ton of athleticism to our program."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.