LANGLEY, British Columbia, Canada — Visiting Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser battled to a 2-2 draw Friday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.
All of the scoring between MSUB (5-8-3, 3-5-3) and SFU (10-5-1, 7-3-1) came in the first half.
Callum Bryan (15th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (43rd minute) had the goals for the Yellowjackets.
Kamden Beck assisted on Bryan's goal.
SFU outshot MSUB 20-17.
On Saturday night in Bellingham, Washington, the Yellowjackets lost to Western Washington University 3-0 to conclude GNAC play.
MSUB finished its season at 5-9-3 overall and 3-6-3 in conference.
