Montana State Billings softball wins series against Central Washington Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings won a pair of one-run games against visiting Central Washington University Friday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball at Avitus Group Stadium.The Yellowjackets (11-16, 5-7) won 4-3 and 5-4 to win the series with the Wildcats (13-14, 4-4) three games to one.MSUB first baseman Jazlyn Kalehuawehe socked a walk-off home run in the second game.The sophomore had a home run in both games, and hit four home runs during the series. Kalehuawehe batted 2 for 3 in the opener, with a pair of RBIs.Teammate Payton Meyer went 3 for 3 at the plate in the second game, with a double and two runs scored.Shelby Martin, Marin Penney and Meyers all had homers for the Yellowjackets on the afternoon.MSUB's Alyssa Etheridge and Julia Qualteri notched complete-game pitching wins.