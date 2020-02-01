The Montana State Billings softball team began its season with two victories Friday at the Desert Stinger tournament in Las Vegas.

The Yellowjackets defeated Oklahoma Christian 7-3, as Cailee Morgan hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to pad the lead.

MSUB also defeated Academy of Art (Calif.) in the second game, led by Julia Qualtari’s pitching performance. Qualtari allowed one run in five innings to earn her first win in her first career start.

