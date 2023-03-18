Montana State Billings splits doubleheader with Saint Martin's Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — Montana State Billings exchanged wins with visiting Saint Martin's Saturday afternoon at Pirtz Field in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader. The Yellowjackets (10-12 overall, 4-4 GNAC) won the opener 9-8. The Saints (6-15, 3-5) won the second contest 13-12.Carson Green and Zach Blaszak socked home runs for MSUB in the opening game. Green, who also had a pair of doubles, batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs. MSUB's Hayden Foltz, Kaden Kirshenbaum, Payton Flynn, Blaszak and Brock Molenda also homered in the second game.Blaszak batted 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Yellowjackets. The first game went nine innings as scheduled, while the second game was scheduled for seven innings, but went eight.MSUB won the first game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.Saint Martin's won the second game with a six-run uprising in the top of the eighth.The Saints' Reid Little had four hits in the first game. Teammate Griffin Williams added four more in the second.Saint Martin's outhit MSUB 30-20 on the afternoon.The Yellowjackets had seven home runs to none for the Saints. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Billings Baseball Gnac Pirtz Field Vs Saint Martin's College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured Montana State men battle Kansas State but fall short in 2nd straight NCAA Tournament Malta native Sophia Stiles helps lift Florida Gulf Coast to win over Wazzu in NCAA tourney Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
