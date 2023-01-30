Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week.Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in last Thursday's 70-68 win at Northwest Nazarene. He followed up on Saturday with 18 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals in a 70-69 victory at Central Washington.The Yellowjacket men are leading in the GNAC standings. Boyce, a 5-11 sophomore forward, averaged 18 points and five rebounds per game as MSUB extended its winning streak to seven games.She led the Yellowjackets with 15 points against Northwest Nazarene and had 21 against Central Washington.Boyce shot 52.2% over the two games.Second-place MSUB beat Northwest Nazarene 63-53 and Central Washington 75-66. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Great Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Montana State Billings Bilal Shabazz Dyauni Boyce College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Stay hungry': Unbeaten Wolf Point boys pull together and sprint to best start in 12 years Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.