BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction will induct four new members this winter, the school's athletic department announced on Friday.
Baseball All-American Brody Miller, women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger, softball star Meg Harasymczuk and men's basketball alumnus and donor Ty Elkin will be the latest additions to the Hall of Fame.
The ceremony is set for Feb. 3 at the Double Tree Hotel in Billings. The evening is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
"I'm extremely excited to induct this year's Hall of Fame Class," MSUB director of athletics Michael Bazemore said in a school press release. "Whenever we have a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of our fellow 'Jackets, it's special.
"I feel fortunate that I had a chance to cover the careers of several of our inductees and now have the opportunity to be a part of their honoring ceremony."
To purchase tickets, contact Hollie West at hollie.west@msubillings.edu or by calling 406-896-5934. The inductees will also be honored during halftime of the men's basketball game on Feb. 4.
