NAMPA, Idaho — Ashley Parton scored a pair of goals Thursday afternoon to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 2-0 victory over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.
Parton now has five goals this season for the Nighthawks (7-1-3, 5-0-2). MSUB fell to 1-8-3 and 1-5-1.
The goals by Parton came in the 50th and 52nd minutes.
MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan made a career-high 12 saves.
The Yellowjackets will be in Seattle on Saturday to take on Seattle Pacific University.
