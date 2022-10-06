NAMPA, Idaho — Ashley Parton scored a pair of goals Thursday afternoon to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 2-0 victory over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Parton now has five goals this season for the Nighthawks (7-1-3, 5-0-2). MSUB fell to 1-8-3 and 1-5-1.

The goals by Parton came in the 50th and 52nd minutes.

MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan made a career-high 12 saves.

The Yellowjackets will be in Seattle on Saturday to take on Seattle Pacific University.

