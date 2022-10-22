BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC). Kolja Thomas and Edgar Ramirez also scored second-half goals for MSUB.
Ramirez and Bjarne Fedkenhauer had assists for the victors.
MSUB goaltender Jeremi Campagnolo had three saves.
NNU (10-3-2, 6-2-1) didn't score until the 86th minute.
The Yellowjackets outshot the Nighthawks 14-7
On the women's side Saturday, MSUB lost to Saint Martin's 1-0 in Lacey, Washington.
Ellison Kephart scored the winning goal in the 71st minute off an assist from Mia Fleming.
The winning Saints improved to 5-8-1 overall and 3-7-1 in conference, while the Yellowjackets slipped to 2-11-4 and , 2-8-2.
MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan had five saves.
Both teams had 12 shots.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.