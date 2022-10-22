BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.

Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC). Kolja Thomas and Edgar Ramirez also scored second-half goals for MSUB.

Ramirez and Bjarne Fedkenhauer had assists for the victors.

MSUB goaltender Jeremi Campagnolo had three saves. 

NNU (10-3-2, 6-2-1) didn't score until the 86th minute.

The Yellowjackets outshot the Nighthawks 14-7

On the women's side Saturday, MSUB lost to Saint Martin's 1-0 in Lacey, Washington.

Ellison Kephart scored the winning goal in the 71st minute off an assist from Mia Fleming.

The winning Saints improved to 5-8-1 overall and 3-7-1 in conference, while the Yellowjackets slipped to 2-11-4 and , 2-8-2.

MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan had five saves.

Both teams had 12 shots.

