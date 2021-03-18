BILLINGS — Maddi Vigil led the way with 15 kills and 10 digs Thursday in Montana State Billings' volleyball sweep of Miles Community College in an exhibition match at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Bayli Monck added 11 kills for the Yellowjackets, who won by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-17. Hannah Hashbarger provided 20 assists while teammate Hailey Carroll added 15.

Marissa Logozzo led MSUB with 16 digs.

Cassidy Acor's seven kills paced Miles Community College. Matilda Dietz had 15 digs and Jacey Rowland dished out 13 assists.

Tags

Load comments