BILLINGS — Jackie Sharpe, Maddie Smith, Sydney Torres and Jillian Hust all scored goals as visiting Montana State Billings defeated Rocky Mountain College 4-1 Saturday night in an exhibtion women's soccer match at Rocky's herb Klindt Field.
Halle Labert scored for Rocky.
Kiley Sandow and Sydney Wate had assists for the Yellowjackets. Laura kellner had an assist for Rocky.
MSUB out-shot Rocky 13-5.
Clare Keenan and Tuve Salvin were the goalkeepers for MSUB. Sallvin had three saves.
The Yellowjackets led 1-0 at halftime.
