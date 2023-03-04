BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Top-seeded Western Washington rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit in beating second-seeded Montana State Billings 76-71 Saturday night in the women’s basketball title game at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships Tournament

The regular-season champion Vikings (24-3) are now headed to the NCAA Division II West Region Championships. The Yellowjackets (24-7) will learn on Sunday night if they will join WWU.

