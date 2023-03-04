BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Top-seeded Western Washington rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit in beating second-seeded Montana State Billings 76-71 Saturday night in the women’s basketball title game at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships Tournament
The regular-season champion Vikings (24-3) are now headed to the NCAA Division II West Region Championships. The Yellowjackets (24-7) will learn on Sunday night if they will join WWU.
MSUB shot out to a 44-32 lead by halftime. The Yellowjackets shot 69.2% from 3-point range (9 of 13) during the game’s first 20 minutes.
MSUB led by as many as 17 points, 44-27, in the opening half.
The Vikings outscored the Yellowjackets 44-27 in the second half.
WWU grabbed the lead for keeps 62-60 with 7:40 remaining on a layup by Carley Zaragoza.
“Tonight was a great experience for our team,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “We played our hearts out. It was two really talented teams facing off in a great game.
"I’m very proud of this team and our season, and am looking forward to regionals next week.”
The Yellowjackets went 0 of 3 on 3-pointers in the second half. They finished 9 of 16 (56.3%).
Brooke Walling led WWU with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds. Teammates Avery Dykstra and Zaragoza added 12 points apiece.
Zaragoza also had eight boards.
Aspen Giese provided 14 points for MSUB. Shayla Montague scored 13 and Kortney Nelson 10.
Nelson also had five rebounds and five assists.
The Vikings shot 55.6% from the field. The Yellowjackets hit at a 37.3% clip overall.
