CARSON, Calif. – Top-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills received 23 points and 10 rebounds from Asia Jordan Saturday night in beating fourth-seeded Montana State Billings 77-66 in the women’s semifinal game at the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.
The loss ended the season for the Yellowjackets (25-8), while Dominguez Hills (30-2) moved on to play for the championship on Monday night against third-seeded Cal State San Marcos (25-5) at the Torodome.
Up for grabs will be a spot in the NCAA's Division II Elite Eight.
CSUSM defeated Azusa Pacific 75-67 in the other semifinal clash.
The Toros, playing on their home court, led the Yellowjackets 43-31 at halftime and 59-46 going into the fourth quarter.
They were ahead, 71-52, with 6:26 remaining.
CSUDH shot 52.5% from the field overall, including 6 of 11 from three-point range.
MSUB was led by the 13 points and eight assists of Kortney Nelson. Taryn Shelley pitched in with 13 points and Dyauni Boyce added 12.
Boyce had five rebounds and Shelley four.
MSUB's Shayla Montague supplied 11 points and seven boards.
The Yellowjackets hit on 45.5% of their shots, including 5 of 22 (22.7%) from 3-point territory.
Besides the double-double from Jordan, the Toros also received 16 points from Nala Williams and 11 from Deejanae Poland.
Poland also had four rebounds and four assists.
Teammate Danyell Booker wound up with nine points and eight rebounds.
