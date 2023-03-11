CARSON, Calif. – Top-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills received 23 points and 10 rebounds from Asia Jordan Saturday night in beating fourth-seeded Montana State Billings 77-66 in the women’s semifinal game at the NCAA Division II West Region Championships.

The loss ended the season for the Yellowjackets (25-8), while Dominguez Hills (30-2) moved on to play for the championship on Monday night against third-seeded Cal State San Marcos (25-5) at the Torodome.

Tags

Load comments