HONOLULU — Montana State Billings led from start to finish Saturday in defeating Chaminade 85-43 at the Malika Sports Challenge women's basketball tournament.

Ten different players scored in the win for the Yellowjackets (2-0).

Dyauni Boyce led the way for MSUB with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Bailee Sayler scored 12 points, while Cariann Kunkel and Aspen Giese had 10 points apiece.

The Yellowjackets were in command 42-23 by halftime.

Olivia Crigler led Chaminade with 12 points. 

MSUB shot 41.7%, while Chaminade hit 29.5% of its shots.

The Yellowjackets will play Hawaii Hilo on Sunday afternoon.

