MONMOUTH, Ore. —  Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.

Keenan, the GNAC saves leader with 97, had nine stops in Friday's match. Torres' game-winning goal came in the 55th minute.

MSUB, with three matches remaining, kept the possibility of postseason play alive with the win. 

The Yellowjackets are now 2-10-4 overall and 2-7-2 in league. The Wolves, who have been shut out six times this season, are 5-6-4 overall and 2-6-3 in conference.

