MONMOUTH, Ore. — Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
Keenan, the GNAC saves leader with 97, had nine stops in Friday's match. Torres' game-winning goal came in the 55th minute.
MSUB, with three matches remaining, kept the possibility of postseason play alive with the win.
The Yellowjackets are now 2-10-4 overall and 2-7-2 in league. The Wolves, who have been shut out six times this season, are 5-6-4 overall and 2-6-3 in conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.