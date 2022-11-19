BILLINGS — Kortney Nelson and Dyauni Boyce combined for 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and seven assists Saturday night in directing Montana State Billings to a 78-44 win over Minot State in women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets are off to a 4-0 start.
Nelson and Boyce scored 16 points apiece. Nelson added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Boyce was credited with three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Teammate Cariann Kunkel contributed 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
MSUB led 41-24 at halftime, then went on a 22-4 tear in the third quarter to lead 63-28.
The Beavers (2-2) received 10 points from Emily Srejma.
Minot State shot just 32.1%. MSUB hit at a 48.3% clip.
