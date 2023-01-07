MONMOUTH, Ore. — Two free throws by Cariann Kunkel put Montana State Billings in the lead with 1:57 to play and the Yellowjackets went on to edge Western Oregon 59-58 Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.

Kunkel's foul shots put MSUB on top 57-56. It was the Yellowjackets' first lead in the second half.

Teammate Chloe Williams followed up with a jump shot to make it 59-56 with 1:01 to play. That basket capped a 10-0 run by the visitors.

Western Oregon received a pair of free throws from Cali McClave to close the gap to 59-58 with 47 seconds left.

As time was about to expire, MSUB's Dyauni Boyce blocked a layup attempt by McClave.

The Yellowjackets are now 4-2 in conference and 13-4 overall. Western Oregon dropped to 1-4 and 7-6.

Shayla Montague had 11 points for MSUB. Teammates Boyce, Kunkel and Taryn Shelley had 10 points each.

The Yellowjackets shot just 30%, but committed only six turnovers.

Western Oregon's Kylee Arzner scored 17 points. McClave had 13.

MSUB trailed 34-30 at halftime and 45-43 going into the fourth quarter. 

Western led 56-49 before the Yellowjackets went on their timely 10-0 scoring spree.

