MONMOUTH, Ore. — Two free throws by Cariann Kunkel put Montana State Billings in the lead with 1:57 to play and the Yellowjackets went on to edge Western Oregon 59-58 Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
Kunkel's foul shots put MSUB on top 57-56. It was the Yellowjackets' first lead in the second half.
Teammate Chloe Williams followed up with a jump shot to make it 59-56 with 1:01 to play. That basket capped a 10-0 run by the visitors.
Western Oregon received a pair of free throws from Cali McClave to close the gap to 59-58 with 47 seconds left.
As time was about to expire, MSUB's Dyauni Boyce blocked a layup attempt by McClave.
The Yellowjackets are now 4-2 in conference and 13-4 overall. Western Oregon dropped to 1-4 and 7-6.
Shayla Montague had 11 points for MSUB. Teammates Boyce, Kunkel and Taryn Shelley had 10 points each.
The Yellowjackets shot just 30%, but committed only six turnovers.
Western Oregon's Kylee Arzner scored 17 points. McClave had 13.
MSUB trailed 34-30 at halftime and 45-43 going into the fourth quarter.
Western led 56-49 before the Yellowjackets went on their timely 10-0 scoring spree.
