LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings held off a fourth-quarter charge by Saint Martin's Thursday night to win 66-58 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (12-4, 3-2) led 54-36 heading into the final period. The Saints (4-8, 0-4) outscored MSUB 22-12 down the stretch to tighten the final margin.
MSUB's Cariann Kunkel had 14 points. Dyauni Boyce added 13 and Aspen Giese 11.
Giese also had seven rebounds and five assists.
The Saints were led by the 19 points of Kiana Rios and the 18 of Sarah Lamet.
Saint Martin's shot just 4 of 18 on 3-pointers (22.2%).
MSUB shot 6 of 19 (31.6%) on threes, and made 43.1% of its shots overall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.