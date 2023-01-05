LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings held off a fourth-quarter charge by Saint Martin's Thursday night to win 66-58 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.

The Yellowjackets (12-4, 3-2) led 54-36 heading into the final period. The Saints (4-8, 0-4) outscored MSUB 22-12 down the stretch to tighten the final margin.

MSUB's Cariann Kunkel had 14 points. Dyauni Boyce added 13 and Aspen Giese 11.

Giese also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The Saints were led by the 19 points of Kiana Rios and the 18 of Sarah Lamet. 

Saint Martin's shot just 4 of 18 on 3-pointers (22.2%).

MSUB shot 6 of 19 (31.6%) on threes, and made 43.1% of its shots overall.

