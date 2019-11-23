Montana State freshman Camila Noe finished 30th at the NCAA Division I cross country championships Saturday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana, which clinched All-America status for the Bozeman High product.
Noe forged a time of 20:40.0 in the women's 6-kilometer race. The top 40 finishers are designated All-Americans.
Camila Noe makes history! She's the first women's runner to earn All-America honors as she takes 30th at today's #NCAAXC Championship. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/HQASKHIRLw— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) November 23, 2019
Noe placed highest among competitors from the Treasure State.
Kalispell Glacier's Annie Hill of Colorado placed 100th with a time of 21:16.2. Belgrade product Pipi Eitel of Northern Arizona finished with a time of 21:28..5, good for 132nd place. Right behind her was NAU teammate and Bigfork product Bryn Morley in 21:28.7.
Stanford's Christina Aragon, from Billings Senior, placed 195th with a time of 22:01.4.
Weini Kelati of New Mexico won the women's race in 19:47.5. Arkansas won the team title with 96 points. Stanford (123 points) placed third. Colorado (294 points) placed 10th.
The championships were hosted by Indiana State University.
