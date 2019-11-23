Montana State freshman Camila Noe finished 30th at the NCAA Division I cross country championships Saturday morning in Terre Haute, Indiana, which clinched All-America status for the Bozeman High product.

Noe forged a time of 20:40.0 in the women's 6-kilometer race. The top 40 finishers are designated All-Americans.

Noe placed highest among competitors from the Treasure State.

Kalispell Glacier's Annie Hill of Colorado placed 100th with a time of 21:16.2. Belgrade product Pipi Eitel of Northern Arizona finished with a time of 21:28..5, good for 132nd place. Right behind her was NAU teammate and Bigfork product Bryn Morley in 21:28.7.

Stanford's Christina Aragon, from Billings Senior, placed 195th with a time of 22:01.4.

Weini Kelati of New Mexico won the women's race in 19:47.5. Arkansas won the team title with 96 points. Stanford (123 points) placed third. Colorado (294 points) placed 10th.

The championships were hosted by Indiana State University.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments