HELENA — Montana State’s Ty Mogan won the men’s 8-kilometer race Friday at the Carroll College Early Bird open at the Bill Roberts Golf Course.

Mogan, a Laurel product, finished with a time of 25:15.40. He was followed by teammates Isaac Schmidt, who placed second in 25:47.9, and Cameron Carroll, who took third in 25:57.9. Rocky Mountain College’s Jackson Duffey (fourth, 26:21.9) and Isaac Petsch (sixth, 27:10.4) also placed high while running unattached.

MSU’s Madison Liechty placed second in the women’s 5K race behind Carroll’s Samantha Mundel, who was running unattached. Mundel crossed in 18:37.8, while Liechty posted a time of 19:17.1. The Bobcats’ Kathleen Glockner was third (19:24).

