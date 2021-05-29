Four athletes with Montana ties qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday with their performances at the West Preliminary in College Station, Texas. Athletes placing twelfth or higher secured a place for the championships to be held June 9-12, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Bozeman product and Montana State high jumper tied for first with her jump of 5 feet, 11.5 inches. Oklahoma's Madison Langley-Walker and Texas A&M's Lamara Distin shared top honors.
Washington State's Aislinn Overby and former Bozeman Hawk was also in the field where she finished in a three-way tie for 19th at 5-9.75.
In the men's steeplechase, Montana State's Duncan Hamilton ran 8 minutes, 39.02 seconds to place third and advance to the NCAA championships. His teammate Levi Taylor was 28th in 9:03.96.
Also advancing is Stanford's Christina Aragon (Billings Senior) who placed sixth in the women's 1,500 with her time of 4:12.44.
Former Helena runner Aidan Reed competed for Southern Utah in the men's 5,000. He placed 23rd in 14:12.68.
Kalispell Glacier product Annie Hill competed for Colorado in the women's 5,000 where she finished in 28th with her time of 16:39.13.
In the women's triple jump, Montana State's Carla Nicosia leapt 40-4 to finish in 36th place.
On Wednesday, Glasgow's Benji Phillips qualified with his performance in the men's javelin.
