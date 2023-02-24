KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced the qualifiers for the 58th Annual NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota. According to a Friday press release from Montana Tech, the Orediggers will send two men and three women to the indoor championship hosted at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on March 2-4.

“We had a fantastic end to our indoor regular season last weekend in Bozeman with our group racking up 32 PR’s,” said head coach Zach Kughn in the release. “We also had our first men’s national qualifiers in school history with both Payton and Edwin hitting A Standards.”

