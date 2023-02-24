KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced the qualifiers for the 58th Annual NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota. According to a Friday press release from Montana Tech, the Orediggers will send two men and three women to the indoor championship hosted at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on March 2-4.
“We had a fantastic end to our indoor regular season last weekend in Bozeman with our group racking up 32 PR’s,” said head coach Zach Kughn in the release. “We also had our first men’s national qualifiers in school history with both Payton and Edwin hitting A Standards.”
Junior Edwin Kipainoi qualified in the 3000-meter race and runs on March 3rd. Freshman Payton Cates earned the trip in the high jump. Cates is seeded sixth and will compete on March 3 as well.
For the women’s team, sophomore Natylia Jacobson was able to punch her ticket to the indoor national meet in the 60-meter dash for the second year in a row. Jacobsen runs in the preliminaries on March 3 and the finals will be the following day.
Jacobson joins Abby Clark and Jadyn Vermillion who had already qualified earlier in the season. Clark qualified in the pentathlon and the high jump and Vermillion will compete in the long jump on March 3.
Clark is ranked seventh in the NAIA in the pentathlon going into the national championship. She will compete with the top 15 athletes in the event in Brookings on Wednesday. Clark is also ranked 11th nationally in the high jump taking place on March 4.
“The bulk of our team has been focused on the outdoor conference championship, but this group has been focused on this national championship since they got here in the fall. We are excited to see how they perform at the national championship and we are proud to have them represent our university on the big stage.”
