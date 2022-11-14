Basketball players from Montana Tech and Carroll College were the recipients of the Frontier Conference's weekly players of the week awards on Monday.
Michael Ure of Tech won for the men, while Carroll's Sienna Swannack won for the women.
Ure, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, recorded two double-doubles over the weekend in wins over Eastern Oregon and Dickinson State.
He averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per outing for the 5-0 Orediggers.
Swannack, a 5-9 grad student, averaged 14 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game as the Saints went 2-1 on a trip to Indiana.
She had 22 points and nine rebounds in a victory over No. 7 Marian.
