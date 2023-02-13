Montana Tech, Montana Western players garner Frontier hoops awards Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald were selected Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.Bellach is a 6-foot-7 junior guard from Manhattan. Fitzgerald is a 5-11 senior guard from Dillon.Bellach averaged 25 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists in games last week against Carroll College and the University of Providence. He shot 64% from the field. Against Carroll, Bellach tied his season high in scoring with 27 points.Fitzgerald averaged 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals per game over the weekend. She shot 60.7% from the floor.Fitzgerald recorded her fourth 30-point performance of the season against Providence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Basketball Players Of The Week Caleb Bellach Brynley Fitzgerald Collegde-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament 2023 Montana state swimming meet Photos: Finals of the 2023 State Swim Meet Photos: MHSA State Wrestling Championships Girls Wrestling: Billings Senior and Ronan cruise to team titles
