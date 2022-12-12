Montana Tech's Drake Schlachter, Jadyn Vermillion and Natylia Jacobson were singled out by the Frontier Conference Monday as the indoor track athletes of the week.
They all competed at the Bobcat Review meet in Bozeman last week.
On the track, Jacobson, a sophomore, placed fourth in the 60 meters and fifth in the 200 meters.
In the field, Vermillion, a sophomore, placed second in the long jump.
Schlachter, a sophomore, was fifth in the 60 meters and second in the long jump.
