BUTTE — After seven straight cancellations, the Montana Tech women's basketball team is set to take the court Saturday, with almost all of last year's roster returning with a year of experience on their belt.
The Orediggers finished 14-17 overall and 4-14 in the Frontier Conference last season. Head coach Carly Sanon said she is excited about this season, as she has seen possible solutions to the problems the team faced a season ago.
"I think we have a lot of experience," Sanon said. "Last year I felt like we weren't deep at some positions where this year we are, pending COVID and how that goes. But we're really deep at all positions."
Unlike last season, the Orediggers will be led by four seniors compared to just one. Hailey Crawford, Mollie Peoples, Mesa Williams and Brooke Heggie will look to lead by experience this season.
Williams started every game, averaged 15.2 points per game and was named second team all-conference last season. Heggie was also consistent last season, averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.
"We do have two transfers that will be playing as well as some freshmen coming in," Sanon said. "So we've got a good core group coming back and we filled in with some new players."
Shelby Paulson and Mckayla Kloker were added as freshmen guards this season. Both players are native Montanans with the ability to hit outside shots. Kloker finished her senior year at Helena High School shooting 46% from three.
The Orediggers added additional inside presence as well with Kasidi Walker, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Glendive. She will play as a stretch-four alongside Heggie and Celestina Faletoi, a 6-foot-1 junior from West Valley City, Utah.
"We like to get up and down, use transition and press a lot, and I think being deep at all positions will help us a lot," Sanon said. "This team works extremely hard and they get along very well. I'm very excited about that moving into the season."
The press worked to a degree for Sanon's squad last year, as the Orediggers averaged 12 points off turnovers. There is clear room for improvement, though, as the fast-paced style resulted in the Orediggers' opponents scoring an average of 12.9 points off turnovers.
Tavia Rooney, a nursing major from Townsend, will be looked to for leadership on the defensive end. She started 27 games last season, during which she came up with 61 steals and 40 blocks.
"Our season has been broken up due to quarantine and getting out of quarantine and such," Sanon said. "We've got our first two games of the season coming up. We've been practicing for a while and I think we're ready to go."
Montana Tech is expected to travel to Dillon to face the reigning NAIA champion Montana Western Bulldogs on Saturday. Tech will play the Bulldogs again on Sunday, with both games set to tip-off at 2 p.m.
The series will be the first time the Orediggers have played games this season, while the Bulldogs have already gotten their season underway. The Bulldogs lost their opening game against Oregon State, but have since won both of their previous two games against The College of Idaho.
"It's a shortened season, usually we're playing games in October," Sanon said. "But we're really excited to get on the court and play someone else."
There will be no fans at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon, but the games can be streamed online either through Montana Tech's or Montana Western's websites.
The Orediggers will make a quick turnaround after their games against Montana Western, as they are slated to host Carroll College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
