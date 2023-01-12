DILLON — Michael Haverfield's 17 points led the way as Montana Western defeated Rocky Mountain College 76-60 Thursday night in Frontier Conference men's basketball.
Twelve Bulldogs scored points in the game.
Haverfield shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.
The Bulldogs connected on 11 of 27 3-point shots.
Western (8-10, 3-2) was ahead 29-23 at halftime before piling up 47 points after intermission.
The Battlin' Bears (10-7, 2-3) received 11 points from Brett Clark off the bench and 10 apiece from Kace Kitchel and Tayshawun Bradford.
Kitchel also had nine rebounds.
Rocky trailed by double digits for most of the second half. Western's biggest advantage was 23 points.
"We had another poor shooting night in the first half," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "We struggled shooting from the field and from the free throw line most of the night.
"We are going to need to get our confidence back and be ready for Saturday versus Providence. I believe this group can do that."
