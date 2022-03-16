BILLINGS — Luke Weber, Jarrett Degen and Parker Filius — who all claimed four Montana high school state wrestling titles — will be competing at the NCAA Division I Championships beginning Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Weber, who won his four Class B-C state titles while wrestling for Forsyth from 2013-16, has a 21-7 record and is the No. 16 seed at 165 pounds. The North Dakota State redshirt senior with an 84-38 career record will tangle with Brian Meyer, a senior from Lehigh. Meyer is the No. 17 seed and has a record of 14-10.
At 141 pounds, Filius will be matched with redshirt senior Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first round. Filius, who has a 58-50 career mark, is the No. 20 seed and Parker is seeded 13th. Filius is 21-11 and Parker is 12-3. Filius, a redshirt senior for Purdue, won four Class A state titles at Havre from 2014-17.
Degen, a two-time All-American at 149 pounds, is the first five-time NCAA qualifier in Iowa State history. Degen, a senior, is the No. 17 seed at 149 pounds and is 18-5 this year. He'll be matched with No. 16 Willie McDougald (12-5), a redshirt freshman from Oklahoma. Degen, a redshirt senior, was a four-time Class A champ at Belgrade (2013-16). Degen is 92-33 in his Cyclones career.
The first round begins Thursday at 10 a.m. The tourney continues on Friday and the championship round will be held Saturday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.