BILLINGS — Luke Weber, Jarrett Degen and Parker Filius — who all claimed four Montana high school state wrestling titles — will be competing at the NCAA Division I Championships beginning Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Weber, who won his four Class B-C state titles while wrestling for Forsyth from 2013-16, has a 21-7 record and is the No. 16 seed at 165 pounds. The North Dakota State redshirt senior with an 84-38 career record will tangle with Brian Meyer, a senior from Lehigh. Meyer is the No. 17 seed and has a record of 14-10.

At 141 pounds, Filius will be matched with redshirt senior Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first round. Filius, who has a 58-50 career mark, is the No. 20 seed and Parker is seeded 13th. Filius is 21-11 and Parker is 12-3. Filius, a redshirt senior for Purdue, won four Class A state titles at Havre from 2014-17.

Degen, a two-time All-American at 149 pounds, is the first five-time NCAA qualifier in Iowa State history. Degen, a senior, is the No. 17 seed at 149 pounds and is 18-5 this year. He'll be matched with No. 16 Willie McDougald (12-5), a redshirt freshman from Oklahoma. Degen, a redshirt senior, was a four-time Class A champ at Belgrade (2013-16). Degen is 92-33 in his Cyclones career. 

The first round begins Thursday at 10 a.m. The tourney continues on Friday and the championship round will be held Saturday at 5 p.m.

