BILLINGS — Forsyth's Luke Weber, who won the Big 12 Conference wrestling championship at 165 pounds last year, was among the pre-seeds announced Monday for the conference tourney Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Weber, a senior for North Dakota State, was No. 5 at 165.
Iowa State senior Jarrett Degen of Belgrade was a pre-seed at No. 3 at 149 pounds for the Big 12 tourney.
The Big Ten Conference also announced its pre-seeds on Monday and Havre product Parker Filius of Purdue was 11th at 141 pounds. The Big Ten Championships are in Lincoln, Nebraska, Saturday and Sunday.
The NCAA Championships are in Detroit March 17-19.
